Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $960,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,840,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.