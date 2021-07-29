Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raises Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 526.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,671 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last 90 days. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

