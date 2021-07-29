Decentral Games Trading 33.8% Higher This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $127.19 or 0.00319129 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $36.62 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,946 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

