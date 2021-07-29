Dejan Deklich Sells 3,673 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93.

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71.

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49.

EGHT opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

