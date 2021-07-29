Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108 million.

Shares of DLA opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.83. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.