Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several research firms have commented on DSGN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.65.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

