Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

