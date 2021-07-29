Desjardins Comments on TFI International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

