Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.13.

L stock opened at C$82.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$82.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

