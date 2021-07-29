Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

FRA:WAF opened at €139.25 ($163.82) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.73. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

