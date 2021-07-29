Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.