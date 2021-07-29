Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

DB opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

