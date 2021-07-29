Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

