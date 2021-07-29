Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€3.50” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.12) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

