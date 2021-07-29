Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.27 ($72.09).

FRA:DPW opened at €58.89 ($69.28) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.99. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

