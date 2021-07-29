Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.39.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

