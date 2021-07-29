Deutsche Telekom (DTE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) recently:

7/29/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($25.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.81 ($20.95) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.67.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

