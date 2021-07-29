DEX (DEX) Trading Up 43.8% Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One DEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $197,613.51 and approximately $3,705.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00753548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

