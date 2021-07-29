DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $487,902.22 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $459.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

