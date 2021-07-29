DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $464.45

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $464.45 and last traded at $463.03, with a volume of 5569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $459.92.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.80.

Get DexCom alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.