Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $79.58 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.