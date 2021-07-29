Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.70.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

