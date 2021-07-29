DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $15,298.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00607038 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,051,382,838 coins and its circulating supply is 5,904,766,455 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

