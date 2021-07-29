Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,581 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

