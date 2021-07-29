Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 68,716 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $547.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

