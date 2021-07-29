Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of GoPro worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GoPro by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.27 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

