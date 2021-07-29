Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.60 Million Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.47% of Strattec Security worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $67.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

