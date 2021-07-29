Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.53% of Orion Group worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

