Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $323.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

