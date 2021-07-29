Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,835 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 558.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

