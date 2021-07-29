Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 98,976 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,568,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Newpark Resources worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $281.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.