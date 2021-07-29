Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Head-To-Head Review

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.69 $56.79 million $0.70 99.79

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential downside of 26.51%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

