Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,014 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 96.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,970,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 969,016 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 99,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $936.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

DHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

