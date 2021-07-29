Doctors Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $193.22 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $193.22 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048601 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

