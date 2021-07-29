DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,559,454 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $304.82 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of -282.24, a PEG ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

