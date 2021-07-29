Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $26.69 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00350356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,639,341,482 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.