DomRaider 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $365,595.81 and approximately $31.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About DomRaider

DRT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.