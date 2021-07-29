Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Domtar in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Domtar by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Domtar by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

