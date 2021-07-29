DPRating (RATING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,320.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last week, DPRating has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $775,890.85 and $44,320.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00753548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

