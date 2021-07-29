Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.61. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

