Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.23

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $9,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $7,143,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.