DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

DURECT stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $334.29 million, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in DURECT by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DURECT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

