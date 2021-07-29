DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.96 ($49.37).

DWS stock opened at €40.18 ($47.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

