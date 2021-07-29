Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

NYSE DT opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.31, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $96,198,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $45,355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $36,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

