Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

