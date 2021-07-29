Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $518.70

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 518.70 ($6.78) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 1,742 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,325.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 518.70.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.