Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 43.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $425.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

