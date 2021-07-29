East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in East West Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,747,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

