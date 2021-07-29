Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

