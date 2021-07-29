Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $123.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,588. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

